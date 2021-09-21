South Western Railway launches ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway launched Swachhata Pakhwada (Fortnight) by administering Swachhata Pledge to Officers and staff at Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station, Hubballi on September 16. The Swachhata Pakhwada programme by Government of India, is a fortnight-long programme observed to ensure mass participation of citizens in Swachhata activities and truly transform Swachch Bharat into a citizen's movement.

A fortnight long cleanliness drive being conducted by SWR from 16.09.2020 to 30.09.2020. Swachhata programme was commenced with a walkthon in Hubballi Railway Station premises leading by the General Manager. Kishore along with officers and staff conducted a massive Shramdan at Hubballi railway station premises. The first day is observed as ‘Swachh Awareness Day’ during which awareness was created among the people about importance of cleanliness, ban on single use plastic. Wearing of masks, Social Distancing and other precautions were also observed during the drive.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:44 PM IST