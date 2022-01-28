South Western Railway Headquarters celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR unfurled the tricolor at Rail Soudha, the Head Quarters Office of South Western Railway, today (26.01.2022) on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day Celebration.

Delivering address of the Republic day, he said that due to remarkable resilience and unwavering commitment displayed by Railway even in year marked by pandemic, gross originating revenue in this financial year has increased 65% from the last year, to Rs. 4,385 Crore. SWR has carried 31.64 Million Tonnes of Freight - 20% more than corresponding period last year, during this financial year up to December 2021. 6 Newly manufactured BFNV rakes have been inducted for loading of Steel. Two parcel cargo Express trains have commenced operations between Yesvantpur - Okhla (NR) and Vasco-da-gama - Azara (NFR).

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:13 AM IST