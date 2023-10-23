South Western Railway Empowers Personnel with Comprehensive Legal Knowledge

A workshop was organized by Law Branch of SWR on 19.10.2023 aimed at strengthening the legal response of South Western Railway (SWR). The workshop was designed to equip non-legal personnel dealing with legal matters at SWR with the skills and knowledge required to effectively manage legal affairs, court cases, alternate dispute resolution, and coordination with legal officers and advocates.

The session covered various important topics, including navigating court orders, ensuring legal compliance, resolving disputes, handling court notices, proactive strategies, and familiarization with legal terminology, crafting a legal defense story, and improving coordination.

General Manager, Shri Sanjeev Kishore addressed the plenary session, wherein he advised the legal branch of SWR to organise a quarterly workshop to enhance the legal awareness and understanding of its officers and staff.

The workshop was attended by 30 senior officers and more than 120 personnel. It was coordinated by Senior Law Officer Shri Salil N. S. This initiative underscores SWR's commitment to enhancing its legal response capabilities for the benefit of the organization.

