South Western Railway celebrates 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR hoisted the tricolor at Rail Soudha, the Head Quarters Office of South Western Railway on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day Celebration. Addressing the ‘SWR Parivar’ on the occasion he said that SWR has played a pivotal role in the socio economic development of Karnataka. Speaking from the ramparts of the red fort, PM Narendra Modi said in the journey of development of every nation, there comes a time of transition when the course takes a new turn. PM said that the dreams and aspirations of the 21st century India cannot be scuttled by any obstacle. Prime Minister also said that India’s new history is being created by providing Rail connectivity to the North eastern States which were not connected earlier. This connectivity is of the hearts as well as of infrastructure. Very soon the work of connecting all the state capitals of north east with rail will be completed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:51 AM IST