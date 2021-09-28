South Western Railway celebrates 37th Railway Protection Force Raising Day

Railway Protection Force, South Western Railway has organised a colourful parade on the occasion of 37th Railway Protection Force Raising Day on September 21, 2021. Railway Protection Force has evolved as Armed Force of the Union on 20th September 1985. On this occasion, a grand parade was organised at Willies Ground, Hubballi which was graced by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway as Chief guest. Vijay Kumar Katarkar, Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force in his address has highlighted the achievements of Railway Protection Force in detection of Railway property offences, maintenance of law and order in Railway premises, rescue of run away, abandoned children, seizure of narcotics and contraband items and co-operation extended to Government Railway Police and Local Police in the detection of cases against passenger belongings.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:45 PM IST