South Eastern Railway celebrates 73rd Republic Day

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at South Eastern Railway’s Headquarters, Garden Reach with due solemnity. The whole programme was organized with strict compliance of COVID-19 Health Protocols.

Archana Joshi, General Manager, South Eastern Railway unfurled the National Tri-colour and took salute at the ceremonial parade presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence and St John Ambulance.

Addressing the staff and officers of SER, Archana Joshi said that railway employees have been rendering commendable service during the Covid 19 pandemic. Keeping in view the nation-wide crisis during the COVID pandemic, SER arranged to run 281 Oxygen Special Trains to fulfill its social commitments and responsibilities. Moreover, to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen at SER Central Hospital, Garden Reach, an Oxygen Tank of 13,000 liters capacity along with central medical gas pipeline have been installed.

General Manager stated that SER’s Freight Loading performance in 2020-21 had been spectacular and this railway loaded 175.8 million tonnes of freight which was the highest ever loading after trifurcation of this railway. In the current financial year, S E Railway has loaded 143.31 million tonnes of freight upto December, 2021 which is about 15% more than the loading achieved during the corresponding period of last financial year.

In the year 2020-21, SER further expanded its network with 102.3 km Doubling/tripling of railway tracks. During the current financial year i.e. 2021-22, Bisra-Bondamunda third line work and Balsiring-Lodhma double line work have been completed. General Manager added that with the electrification of Tatanagar-Badampahar section, SE Railway has completed electrification work of 98.8% of its Railway Track.

With a view to provide more amenities to the passengers, during the last financial year (2020-21) and till the month of December, 2021 of the current financial year, platforms have been raised at 25 stations and extended at 5 stations. Apart from this, 24 new Foot Over Bridges have been constructed including the modern 6 metre wide FOB at Santragachi and Kharagpur stations.

In addition, the circulating area at 11 stations has been improved. Moreover, as a part of Digital India Mission, high speed Wi-Fi connectivity has been provided at 247 stations.

General Manager stated that safety and security of the travelling passengers is of paramount importance. Keeping in view the safety and comfort of the passengers, 54 rakes of 42 long distance trains have been replaced with LHB coaches. Moreover, during the current financial year altogether 27 Manned Level Crossings have been eliminated by constructing Limited Height Subways(LHS), Road Over Bridges(ROB) and through diversion of road traffic.

South Eastern Railway has installed 1781 CCTV cameras at 53 stations to keep close vigil in and around stations. In addition, “My Saheli” and “Nanhe Farishte” security initiatives have proved to be of immense benefit for the security of women and children. Moreover, special emphasis has been laid on escorting of night trains and ladies coaches.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:50 AM IST