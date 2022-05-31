South Asia Women’s Conference at KIIT discusses the path to inclusive development

KIIT and KISS Universities of the Temple City, the flag bearer global institutions practicing and propagating gender equality, zero-tolerance against gender-based violence, an entrepreneurship programme for tribal women and girls, capacity building of women in tribal districts, education for all and empowerment through sports, today held the opening day sessions of South Asia Women’s Conference (SAWC) 2022.

The two-day event, in association with the United States Consulate General Hyderabad, held in association with multiple UN bodies, has started discussing sustainable networking for the development of women and girls in South Asia. The SAWC 2022 theme this year is ``Towards an Equitable, Inclusive and Sustainable World.” Seventy delegates are participating in the meet.

Welcoming the delegates Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University and Chairman of the inaugural session, Prof Sasmita Samanta said “Women are the epitome of knowledge and we have to connect to the globe to assert the power that we possess with humility.’’

She also observed that women of South Asia have the unique culture of safeguarding the well-being of all around them with their noble qualities like tolerance, peace, and patience, but neglecting their own selves. This conference will try to zero in on the reasons behind such neglect so that the well-being of women folks would be taken care of, in the future.

In her keynote address leading actress-turned director and activist Nandita Das, “we have to say Yes to all that we can achieve and no to what means NO! Saying that those who are suffering from it have to carry the burden of changing it, the actor added If we did not fight for it, who would do it for us?, the noted actress also observed that it was not a fight between men and women as we have to share the responsibilities and burdens of our lives to march ahead.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Frankie Sturm Acting Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad said, “The absence of equality makes it difficult for communities to resolve conflict, complicates efforts to boost economic prosperity and undermines countries abilities to grow. The untapped potential of women is a lost opportunity for economic growth, equitable development and conflict resolution. We have to regain the opportunity and achieve gender equity.”