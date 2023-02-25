Sonata Software to buy Quant Systems Inc for $65 mn upfront payment

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
Sonata Software Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary Sonata Software North America Inc will acquire 100% stake in US-based information technology services company Quant Systems Inc for an upfront payment of $65 mln and earn-outs, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The acquisition agreement includes deferred achievement-based earn-outs, up to $95 mln, payable over two years and certain additional payments on achievement of additional targets, the company said.

Quant Systems is an enterprise data analytics and cloud modernisation service provider for leading Fortune 500 clients.

The acquisition is in line with Sonata's strategy to accelerate the growth curve, build scale and enhance its capabilities in enterprise data analytics, cloud modernisation, cybersecurity, salesforce, data privacy, mobile application solutions, among others.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 30 days, subject to completion of customary closing conditions.

