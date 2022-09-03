e-Paper Get App
Sonam Datta Mehta (Advocate) Delhi High Court sensitises families of CRPF of M&N sector, CRPF, about their rights

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 02:16 AM IST
article-image

On August 31, 2022, Sonam Datta Mehta, Advocate Delhi High Court, gave an interactive lecture on Marriage & Divorce Law, Maintenance, Adultery, Right to Property and Stridhan and Right to custody of child to all members of RCWA, GC, Imphal under the aegis of M&N Sector. The lecture was well attended and highly appreciated by the participants.

