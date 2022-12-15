Sonali Bendre and 55 achievers from different fields walk the ramp at Fashionshow by Designer Shaina NC

At a Fashion Show (Fyne hand Consumer Film Festival) designed and curated by renowned fashion designed Shaina NC popularly known as Queen of Drapes, 55 women achievers from all walks of life walk the ramp in support of cancer patients.

The event organised by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) at the Taj Lands End was supported by Sonali Bendre, Mr Alok Kejriwal, Seema Singh, Jayshree Periwal, Ramya Chaturvedi, Rashmi Uday Singh, Payal Kothari, Mickey Mehta, Suzanne Memon, Nivedita Shreyans, Poonam Sandhu, Dr Karishma Kirti and many others.

Part proceeds of the Fashion Show are donated for the rehabilitation of cancer patients.