Sonal Shah releases CRPF Family Welfare Association magazine 'Sanidhya'

Sonal Shah released 'Sanidhya'-The annual magazine of CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA) in a ceremony held at the Shaurya CRPF Officers Institute, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Formed in the year 1995, CWA works toward the welfare of families of its Bravehearts by means of several activities and schemes which aim at providing assistance to the families and empowering them.

Congratulating the CWA team for bringing out the magazine, Sonal Shah lauded the concerted efforts of CWA at providing welfare and assistance to the families of personnel. She commended the sensitivity of the Association which touches the lives of families of CRPF personnel.

Thanking the Chief Guest for her august presence, Sangita Singh, President CWA underlined the welfare related activities carried out by CWA despite the effects of the pandemic. She also assured that the Association will continue to work toward the welfare of families of CRPF with reinvigorated zeal and commitment. She congratulated the members of CWA for their steadfast efforts in materializing the annual CWA magazine.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:49 PM IST