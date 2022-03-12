Solar plants commissioned at Titwala, Kasara & Igatpuri Railway Stations

To contribute in Indian Railways' bid to make itself carbon-free by 2030, the Central Railway Mumbai Division has taken a number of initiatives for using renewable energy to safeguard the environment and also to save several lakhs of rupees. Titwala, Kasara & Igatpuri Railway Stations & its adjoining railway premises will now run on clean & green energy. This will be a feather in the cap to the already existing green energy efforts at various locations on Mumbai Division.

Titwala, Kasara & Igatpuri Railway Stations are harnessing solar power for its operations. Apart from station lighting, Central Railway also installed solar panels, solar trees & solar water coolers etc.

Recently, roof top grid connected 5 Kwp solar panel commissioned at Sub Divisional Hospital at Igatpuri also. Annual energy generation of this solar plant is 6000 kwh and the annual savings will be approximate Rs. 45,000/-.

Roof top grid connected solar plant of 40 Kwp capacity each at Igatpuri & Kasara station platforms were also commissioned recently. Annual energy generation of this roof top grid connected solar plant is 48000 kwh each and the annual savings will be approximate Rs. 7.2 lakhs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:00 AM IST