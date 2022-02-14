Socialist Dhruv Sayani receives award from Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Maharashtra Gaurav Awards

Dhruv Sayani, Founder, KT Professional was awarded by Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his brand KT Professional recognised as the Iconic Personal Care Brand of Maharashtra at the Maharashtra Gaurav Awards held at Raj Bhavan recently. Sayani was also recognized for his contribution to the state of Maharashtra through his NGO, Mumbai We Care that has done tremendous work in Mumbai during Covid-19 and continuing it till date by supporting various causes for children with disabilities, supporting underprivileged women with hygiene and sanitation products along with job opportunities and access to higher education.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:29 AM IST