Smart City Level Advisory Forum's 9th meeting held in Silvassa

Smart City Level Advisory Forum's 9th meeting held on December 21, 2021 in the Conference Hall at Secretariat, Silvassa under the Chairmanship of Dr Rakesh Minhas, IAS, Collector, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Charmie Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Silvassa Smart City Limited, Siddharth Jain, SDPO, Silvassa, S. Rajtilak, DCF, Silvassa, SMC Ward Councilors, Representatives of Local Youths, Residential Societies, Clubs, NGOs and Industry & Vyapari Associations attended the meeting.

In the above meeting various developmental works and projects i.e. Redevelopment of Panchayat Market, Construction of Central Park and Redevelopment of Vegetable Market undertaken by the Silvassa Smart City Limited were explained by Ms. Charmie Parekh, CEO, Silvassa Smart City Limited through the Power Point Presentation and 3D videos.After the presentation, the Collector, DNH requested for any clarification or suggestion from the members present over there in the meeting. Few SMC Ward Councilors discussed about the various aspects of the projects i.e. facilities to the general peoples, timeline given to the contractor for completing the projects and cost of the projects. The Collector, DNH has explained all the points in details and satisfied all the members.

There is a good news for the people of Silvassa that, under the overall guidance and direction of Prafulbhai Patel, Hon’ble Administrator, DNH & DD, various important projects for the development of Silvassa Smart City is started and it will be completed in the timeline manner.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:15 AM IST