Sleep Lab at KIMS for treating sleep disorder

Sleep disorder is a symptom that should not be ignored as it may lead to serious medical conditions, cautioned doctors at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Several remedial measures are available to treat the disease including a dedicated ‘sleep lab’ commissioned at KIMS, the first in Odisha. A dedicated Level-1 sleep lab with 64 channels, has been installed in KIMS catering to the needs of patients with sleep disturbances. Patients are being referred for management of disorders like obstructive sleep apnea, obesity hypoventilation syndrome, insomnia, periodic limb movement disorders, parasomnia, etc. A sleep board has also been created for multidisciplinary discussion in case of complex sleep disorder cases. With increased awareness, both the medical community and society as a whole can begin to address this disease and help relieve the negative sequelae that result from it.

