SJVN’s power stations set new record in single day generation

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today informed that 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station located in Himachal Pradesh has set a new record in Highest Ever Single Day power generation. With 39.524MU generation at 109.79% of rated capacity on 18th July 2022, NJHPS has surpassed its own record of 39.507MU set earlier this month.

Sharma further informed that the company’s 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station also achieved highest daily generation of 10.8934MU at 110.17% of rated capacity since 2015.

“Our Power Stations are continually performing well and contributing to the attainment of ‘24X7 Power For All’ vision of the government. We are proud to be part of the unparalleled growth of nation’s energy sector.” said Nand Lal Sharma. On 18th July 2022, the total daily generation from all non-fossil fuel based power stations of the company was 50.837MU.

SJVN, a transnational power entity with present portfolio of more than 31500 MW, has diversified areas of business in hydro, solar, wind & thermal energy, power transmission and power trading. SJVN is marching ahead to actualize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Company is set out on a growth journey to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.