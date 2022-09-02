SJVN’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Station records 39.526 mn units energy in a day

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that, the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh has set a new record in highest ever single day energy generation. The Hydro Power Station has generated 39.526 million units (MU) energy in a single day on 29 August 2022 and surpassed the previous record of 39.524 million units which was achieved on 18th July 2022.

Sharma further informed that the company’s 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station had also achieved highest daily generation for current financial year, when the station generated 10.908 MU on 26th August 2022.

“As testimony of our professional acumenship, our Power Stations are continually performing well and contributing to the attainment of ‘24X7 Power for All’ vision of the Government of India. We are proud to be part of the unparalleled growth of nation’s energy sector,” said Nand Lal Sharma.

SJVN, a Transnational Power Entity with present portfolio of more than 42000 MW, has diversified areas of business in Hydro, Solar, Wind & Thermal energy, Power Transmission and Power Trading.

SJVN is vigorously marching ahead to actualize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. The Company is set out on a growth journey to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.