SJVN’s 1500 MW NJHPS adjudged Best Performing Hydro Sector project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that company’s flagship 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has won ‘Best Performing Hydro Sector Project’ Award. The award was presented during ‘PRAKASHmay’ 15th ENERTIA Awards 2022 - India & South Asia’s Awards for Excellence in Sustainable Energy, Power & Renewables.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN has strong renewable energy portfolio of hydro, solar & wind projects and currently generating 2091.5 MW of green energy. SJVN has consistently complied with all applicable environmental legislations & norms to mitigate environmental risks. Remarkable environment management measures have been undertaken at NJHPS which have been recognized at national level and by the World Bank. During current financial year, 1500 MW NJHPS has established a new record in highest ever single day energy generation on 29th August 2022 when the Power Station generated 39.526 MU energy surpassing the previous record.

“This award is in recognition to the enterprise excellence & sectoral performance by SJVN in promotion of Sustainable Development Goals via Clean, Green and Renewable Energy,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that SJVN as a responsible Corporate Citizen is committed to fulfill its societal commitment and always strives to enhance the quality of life of the stakeholders. He reiterated the SJVN’s resolve to contribute towards Government of India’s commitment to make our Nation carbon neutral by 2070.

On behalf of SJVN, the award was received by Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chief General Manager, SJVN. PRAKASHmay 15th ENERTIA Awards 2022 aims at recognizing Hydropower Projects as major renewable energy assets that enable the Sustainable Development Goals through renewable energy portfolio growth. This award is organized by ENERTIA Foundation and supported by Renewable Energy Promotion Association and New Delhi Institute of Management.