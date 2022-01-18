SJVN’s 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Project enters Advanced Construction Phase

SJVN’s 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar achieved another milestone today with Jacking up of Ceiling Girder (1400 tonnes) for First Boiler Unit. The activity was virtually activated by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director from the Company’s Corporate Headquarter at Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that with this Jacking-up activity, First Boiler Unit of the Project will start taking its shape. He said that the entire process will be completed in Four Stages and in each Stage Ceiling Girder will jack up and jack down to add Pressure Parts and other Components in the Boiler Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma reiterated the commitment of STPL to complete the project as per schedule i.e June 2023 for First Unit & January 2024 for Second Unit. Sharma further informed that Capital Expenditure of Rs. 4617.45 Crore has already been incurred on the project. During year 2021-22, a capital expenditure of Rs. 2619.06 Crore has been incurred till date. The Project is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.10, 439.09 crores.

On the occasion, Ms Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), S.P.Bansal Director (Civil), A K Singh Director (Finance) and Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical) were also virtually present. At Project Site Buxar, Sanjeev Sood Chief Executive Officer, S.L Sharma Chief Finance Officer and senior officers of SJVN Thermal Private Limited, as well as officers from NYC and senior functionaries of L&T and LMB were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:15 PM IST