SJVN wins prestigious International Environment & Safety Best Practices Award

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has been awarded prestigious Greentech International Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Best Practices Award 2023. The award was presented by Jaspal Singh, Director General of Police, Goa during 2nd Annual Greentech International Awards 2023 ceremony.

Nand Lal Sharma said that EHS Best Practices Award has been conferred to SJVN in recognition of innovative practices & initiatives towards achieving sustainable goals and sustained positive impact through environment conservation. Environment Management measures such as Catchment Area Treatment, Compensatory Afforestation, Muck Management, Restoration of muck disposal sites, quarry sites and construction areas, Green belt development, Biodiversity Management, Fisheries Management, etc. are undertaken after thorough Environmental Impact Assessment studies at SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN understands that adoption of best EHS practices is the need of the hour. All the power stations and projects of the company adhere to strong EHS standards and have systems that focus on operational safety, environmental protection by prevention of pollution, energy conservation, recycling reuse & reduction of waste and minimizing hazards and risks. Similarly, great care is being taken to adhere to environmental norms, rules and regulations in all upcoming projects. Sharma informed that SJVN has adopted an Environment Policy that reaffirms its commitment towards sustainable power generation and transmission with utmost care for the environment.

Organizations nominated for EHS Best Practices Award are evaluated through periodic audits and reviewing set objectives and targets. Prestigious Greentech Awards are presented by Greentech Foundation, New Delhi to organizations demonstrating highest level of commitment to environment protection practices and management.

