SJVN wins another 200 MW Solar Project: CMD Nand Lal Sharma

SJVN

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that continuing its rapid portfolio addition, SJVN has secured 200 MW Solar Power Project in Maharashtra. SJVN will implement the project through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that SJVN has won yet another project through competitive bidding @ Rs 2.95 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis in e-Reverse Auction organized by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). SJVN will develop this solar project anywhere in Maharashtra through EPC contract. With this project in hand, SJVN is now developing 505 MW solar projects in the state of Maharashtra.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that the tentative cost for development of this project is around Rs 1200 crores. On commissioning, the project is expected to generate 455 Million Units in first year & 10,480 Million Units over a period of 25 years. Approximately 5,13,560 tonnes of carbon emission reduction is expected from the project. The Power Purchase Agreement will be signed between SJVN & MSEDCL for 25 years. As per RfS, the Project shall be commissioned in 15 Months from the date of PPA signing if the project is developed in a solar park and if the project is developed outside the solar park it shall be developed within 18 months.

“This has happened for first time in 35 year long incredible history of SJVN that 938 MW solar projects have been added to the company’s portfolio in a single financial year,” said Nand Lal Sharma. With the allotment of this project, company’s solar portfolio now stands at 4320.5 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1385 MW is under construction and 2756 MW is under various stages of implementation. Also, SJVN has recently signed an MoU with Government of Odisha for development of 3000MW Hydro & Solar projects in the state.

SJVN, a leading power CPSE with total portfolio of around 45000 MW is developing 72 hydro, solar, wind & thermal projects in 15 states of India and abroad. The company is aspiring for remarkable growth and has set Shared Vision of being 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040.