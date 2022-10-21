SJVN wins 105 MW Floating Solar Project in Maharashtra

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has obtained 105 MW Floating Solar Project through e-Reverse auction held by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN bagged 105 MW Floating Solar Project @ Rs 3.93 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis in tariff based competitive Bidding process of MAHAGENCO. Further apprising about the project, Sharma said that the tentative cost for development of this project will be Rs 730 crores. The Project will be commissioned within 15 Months from the date of signing of the Power Purchase Agreement which shall be signed between SJVN & MAHAGENCO shortly.

Nand Lal Sharma said “After commissioning, the project will generate 230 Million Unit in first year & 5420 Million Unit over a period of 25 years. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 2,65,602 Tonnes of carbon emission. SJVN is actively contributing in efforts of Government of India of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2070.”

Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey. Present portfolio of the company is more than 42,000 MW and the company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.