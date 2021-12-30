SJVN to invest Rs. 60000 crore for harnessing 5097 MW of Hydro Power in Arunachal Pradesh

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN held a meeting on December 29, with Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Sh Chowna Mein in New Delhi to discuss the Road Map for development of Hydro Electric Projects. He informed, that pursuant to efforts of R.K. Singh Union Minister of Power, the State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has accepted allotment of 05 Hydro Electric Projects having total capacity of 5097 MW to SJVN, for which MOU would shortly be signed. A.K. Singh, Director (Finance), SJVN, was also present during the meeting.

The Projects, namely Etalin HEP (3097 MW), Attunli HEP(680 MW), Emini HEP(500 MW), Amulin HEP(420 MW) and Mihumdon HEP (400 MW) are located in the Dibang Basin of Arunachal Pradesh. Sh Sharma stated that he has always been advocating the concept of Integrated River Basin Development Approach, wherein allocation of Hydro Projects in One Single River Basin to One Developer would enable optimum utilization of Manpower, Infrastructure and Financial Resources. He expressed satisfaction that this novel concept has been accepted by Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh in allocation of these Projects.

N.L. Sharma, CMD SJVN assured that SJVN has a proven track record of Designing, Constructing and Operating Mega Hydro Projects in challenging geographic & climatic conditions. He stated that development of these Projects involving tentative Investment of Rs 60,000 Crore, would be commissioned by SJVN in the next 8-10 years. He mentioned that on commissioning, these Projects are expected to generate about 20,000 Million Units of clean energy annually on cumulative basis. The Detailed Projects Reports of some of these Projects have already been prepared while some Projects are in under Survey & Investigation Stage.

Sharma stated that with allotment of these Projects, SJVN shall have significant footprint in the North Eastern Region of the country enabling SJVN to be part of development process of the Region.

He expressed gratitude to Ministry of Power, Govt. of India and Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for giving opportunity to SJVN for development of Hydro Projects and become a partner in overall prosperity of the State. Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister assured full support from Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for execution of these projects.

SJVN is a leading power CPSE having a diversified portfolio in the field of Hydro, Solar, Wind, Thermal and Power Transmission across India and neighboring countries of Nepal & Bhutan. The company has seen exponential growth in recent years and now has 41 Projects under various stages of development with a capacity of more than 16000 MW. SJVN has set an ambitious target to achieve installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:42 PM IST