SJVN to enter power trading business: CMD, SJVN

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has granted Trading License to SJVN Limited for interstate trading of electricity. The Commission said that SJVN meets the requirements of the Act and the Trading License Regulations for grant of inter -State trading license.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of the company said that by the grant of Trading License, another feather has been added to SJVN’s Cap, giving a big boost to its business. SJVN will now be trading electricity generated by any public & private generating companies including companies like SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), SJVN Thermal Pvt. Limited (STPL) and other upcoming Subsidiaries in Renewable Sector. Sharma stated that efficient execution of electricity trading in a competitive environment will ultimately benefit consumers in the spirit of the open access regime brought about by the Electricity Act, 2003 and subsequent CERC & SERC regulations.

Sharma further said that, SJVN aims to be a one-stop source for any generator and consumer wanting to trade power in the country and contribute to the evolution of a robust and competitive electricity market in India.

Sharma emphasized that SJVN has an adequate infrastructure, with state-of-the-art communication facilities and qualified and experienced staff for this task. SJVN has an energetic core business team with enormous knowledge of power sector related to renewable and non-renewable energy and trading thereof.

Sharma further said that, SJVN will focus on fulfilling power supply deficiencies across various states while also addressing seasonal and regional variance of demand and supply. SJVN will also consolidate the power of small and medium power generators and trade into bulk power consumers. While SJVN currently has the requisite infrastructure and personnel to carry out trading activities efficiently, all incremental support system, manpower, and infrastructure requirements shall be dealt with as per need. SJVN aims to commence intra-state trading operations in India by tying up contracts to the extent of 900 MW round the clock or equivalent.

Sharma informed that SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW capacity and has already bagged 1670 MW Solar Power capacity through competitive Bidding Process. Many more Projects in the Renewable Sector are under bidding process, he said. SJVN has already established its footprints in nine States of India viz Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and in two neighbouring countries namely Nepal & Bhutan.

These projects, Sharma told, will add up to realization of the company’s Shared Vision of capacity building of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:38 PM IST