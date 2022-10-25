SJVN starts commissioning 75 MW Parasan Solar Project in UP

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN announced that the Company has started commissioning of its 75 MW Solar Power Project in Parasan Solar Park which is located at Tehsil Kalpi, District Jalaun near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The process of commissioning will be completed by the end of this month.

Nand Lal Sharma said that this project will be third commissioned Solar project of the SJVN besides two Hydro & two Wind projects and with commissioning of this project the installed capacity of SJVN will now be 2091.5 MW.

Sharma further apprised that SJVN bagged 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project at a tariff of Rs. 2.68 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis under Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA). The cost of Construction / Development of this project is INR 392.3 Crores. The Power Purchase Agreement for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years.

He further said that, the project will generate 168.34 MU in the first year and the estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be 3919 MU. This will further result into revenues of around Rs. 45.11 Crores per annum.

SJVN is implementing this project along with other Renewable Projects of 4007.5 MW capacity through its wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Green Energy Limited. After commissioning of Parasan Solar Power Project, out of this 4007.5 MW Renewable Portfolio 179.5 MW will be under operation, while 1370 MW projects are under construction and projects of 2458 MW are at different stages of implementation.

SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey. and with present portfolio of more than 42,000 MW, the company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.