SJVN signs landmark MOU with BHEL and REMC

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD informed that April 11, SJVN has entered into a Landmark MOU with REMC Limited and BHEL for Development of Renewable Energy Projects for Indian Railway. The signing of MoU would usher in a new era of more efficient consumption of Power in Railways, while also leading to more competitive tariffs, for the overall benefit of consumers.

Nand Lal Sharma, informed that under the MOU signed today, all the parties will work together to leverage their core strength in project development for establishment of Renewable Energy Projects for use by Indian Railway.

Sharma also informed that SJVN Limited has an ambitious target for development of RE Energy. This MOU will be a step towards in meeting SJVN target of RE Energy as well as Indian Railway target of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emission Mission by Year 2030.

In the backdrop of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from Non-Fossil Sources, Government of India is focusing on the development of renewable sources. SJVN is adding significant capacities in its portfolio to pursue this vision. At present, the company has twelve Solar Power Projects of 3065 MW capacity under various stages of development with a total portfolio of more than 16900 MW.

The MOU was signed by R K Gupta, CGM, BDE SJVN Limited, Rupesh Kumar, GM, REMC Limited and Sudripto De, AGM, BHEL. On this occasion, A K Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN Limited, Ajay Kumar Singhal, CEO, REMC Limited and other officers of SJVN, BHEL and REMCL were also present.

This gigantic portfolio expansion has led to SJVN’s New Shared Vision - 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040. The Company is striding ahead to achieve its Shared Vision and to be partner in the sustainable development of the Nation.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:23 PM IST