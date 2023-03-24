SJVN signs EPC contract agreement for 382 MW Sunni dam hydro project

In the august presence of Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN on Thursday signed Contract Agreement for Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project. The Contract Agreement for Rs 1098 crore has been signed with M/s Rithwik Projects Private Limited, Hyderabad. Nand Lal Sharma briefed that the Letter of Award for Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works was issued on 14.01.2023. Today, contract agreement for the same has been executed after completion of all pre-requisites, he said. Nand Lal Sharma highlighted that the construction activities of various civil components of the project are going on in full swing. Infrastructure development to facilitate timely execution of the project and mobilization of major contractor at project site is at full pace. This project is scheduled to be completed within 58 months i.e., by November 2027. The contract agreement was signed by SKBhargava, General Manager (SJVN) and V Praveen, Dy. General Manager (M/s Rithwik Pvt. Ltd.). On this occasion, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), AK Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and senior officials of SJVN & M/s Rithwik Pvt. Ltd. were also present. 382 MW Sunni Dam Project is a run-of-the-river project situated in District Shimla and Mandi of Himachal Pradesh on river Satluj. Project will generate 1382 million units annually at the levelized tariff of Rs 3.90 per unit and will contribute 1.1 million tonnes annually towards carbon emission reduction.

