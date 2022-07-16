SJVN signs contract agreement for two solar projects (125 MW) in Uttar Pradesh

SJVN, on July 12 entered into an EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) Contract for two projects namely 75 MW Solar Project at Gurah District Jalaun and 50 MW Solar Project at Gujrai District Kanpur Dehat with M/s Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN speaking on the occasion apprised that these Rs 690.75 crore EPC contracts includes end to end delivery of the commissioned Solar Plant to SJVN including comprehensive Operation and Maintenance of these Solar PV Plants for two years. The contract value for 75 MW Solar Project is Rs.410.75 crore, while for 50 MW Solar Project is Rs. 280 crore.

The contract agreement was signed in the august presence of S.P. Bansal Director (Civil) SJVN, Akhileshwar Singh Director (Finance) SJVN, Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) SJVN, by Executive Director (Electrical Contracts), SJVN Salil Shamshery and Director of M/s Solarworld Kartik Teltia. On this occasion, senior officials from SJVN and M/s Solarworld were also present. Both the projects are scheduled to be commissioned in April 2023.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that SJVN had secured these Projects through tariff based ‘Competitive Bidding Process’ conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

Nand Lal Sharma further informed that SJVN quoted a tariff of Rs 2.98 per unit for both Solar Projects and power generated from these projects will be procured by UPPCL for 25 years. The Gurah Project will generate 159 MU energy annually with Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 24.22% while the Gujrai project will generate 106 MU energy annually with CUF of 24.20%.

Nand Lal Sharma said “Recent successive additions of New Renewable Projects in company’s portfolio shows our commitment to empower the Nation for expanding its non-fossil fuel-based energy and decarbonization of the economy.”

Presently, SJVN has the total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified & ventured into Power Transmission and Power Trading also. Recent Project additions are paving the path for achieving SJVN’s Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.