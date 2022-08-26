e-Paper Get App

SJVN signs contract agreement for power transmission of Luhri Hydro Project Stage-1

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
Nand Lal Sharma Chairman and Managing Director informed that SJVN has entered into an agreement for construction of 220 KV D/C single zebra transmission line for 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that this hydroelectric project which is spread over Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh will be connected with 220/400 KV GIS pooling at Nanj in Mandi district via ISTS network for power transmission. The agreement envisage an expenditure of Rs 71.18 Crore and it includes end to end delivery of commissioned transmission line by August 2024.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that Luhri HEP Stage-1 is designed to generate 758 MUs energy per annum which would be transmitted through this ISTS network line. It is another milestone toward strengthening the diversified portfolio of the ‘Mini Ratna’ company which shows SJVN’s commitment to empower the nation, Sharma further added.

The contract agreement was signed today by Salil Shamshery Executive Director, Electrical Contracts, SJVN and Prabina Kumar Mohanty Vice President, Projects of Gujarat based Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. On this occasion Senior officials from SJVN and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. were also present.

Sharma informed that SJVN has currently a total portfolio of around 42,000 MW and is functional in all Business Verticals of Energy sector i.e. Hydro, Thermal, Renewable sources besides diversifying and venturing into power transmission and Power Trading. The recent additions of new projects are leading the company towards actualizing its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

