SJVN signs contract agreement for electro mechanical works of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Project

SJVN on February 11, entered into a Contract Agreement for Electro Mechanical Works of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project, Himachal Pradesh with M/s Voith Hydro (P) Ltd. The Contract Agreement was signed in the august presence of Sh Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, by Chief General Manager (ECD) SJVN Sh S.K Sood, and Vice President M/s Voith, Sh Raj Vidyarthi. On this occasion Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), S.P. Bansal Director (Civil), Akhileshwar Singh Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) Sanjiv Kumar, CFO (M/s Voith Hydro (P) Ltd) and senior officials of SJVN & M/s Voith were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the Electro Mechanical Works amounting to Rs. 136.64 Crores has been awarded to M/s Voith Hydro Pvt. Ltd. The Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works of the Project have already been awarded on 06th May 2021. The construction activities at various civil components of the Project are in full swing.

Sharma told that the Foundation Stone of the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project had been laid by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on 27th December, 2021. Government of India has already approved the Project cost of Rs 687.97 Crore and has also accorded a budgetary support of Rs 21.6 crore for this project. The Project is targeted for completion in May 2025. “With this Contract Signing, the manufacturing works of Electro Mechanical components for Dhaulasidh HEP will commence. This will facilitate in speeding up the project activities and realizing the target of project completion ahead of the schedule.”

Talking about salient features of the Project, Sharma informed that the Project entails construction of a 70-meter high Concrete Gravity Storage Dam. Two Units of 33 MW each with Vertical Francis Turbine will be assembled in Dam Toe Surface Power House. The Project will generate 304 Million Units in 90% dependable year. The Project on completion would lead to reduction of 2.4 lakh Tons of carbon dioxide in the environment, annually. He added that this Project would result in creation of 8 Lakh man - days employment.

Currently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16400 MW and is executing multiple Projects in Hydro, Thermal and Solar in India, Nepal & Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of Power Transmission and Power Trading. SJVN is vigorously marching towards achieving the Vision of an installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by the year 2040.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:42 PM IST