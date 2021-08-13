SJVN signs contract agreement for Electro Mechanical works of 210 MW Luhri-1 HEP

SJVN Limited has entered into Contract Agreement for Electro Mechanical Works of 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with M/s Voith Hydro (P) Ltd. The Contract was signed in the benign presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), S.P. Bansal Director (Civil), Akhileshwar Singh Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical), Ravinder Kalra, Managing Director (M/s Voith Hydro (P) Ltd) by S.K Sood, GM (ECD), SJVN & Raj Vidyarthi, Vice President of M/s Voith. Besides, senior officials of SJVN & M/s Voith were also present on the occasion.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the Electro Mechanical works amounting to Rs. 420.28 Crores, have been awarded to Ms Voith Hydro Pvt. Ltd on 16.07.2021. The same are to be completed in line with the Work Schedule of the Project, which is targeted for commissioning by 24th May, 2025. Sh. Sharma informed that the Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works have already been awarded on 24th November 2020 and construction activities on the same are in full swing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:58 PM IST