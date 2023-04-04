SJVN sets new record and achieves CAPEX of Rs. 8240 crore in FY 2022-23

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has successfully achieved its ambitious Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) target for fiscal year 2022-23. With Rs. 8,240 crores, the company has surpassed the target of Rs. 8,000 crores assigned by Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

Nand Lal Sharma said that under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Hon’ble Union Power Minister R. K Singh, SJVN has achieved this target to contribute in economic and infrastructural growth of the nation.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the CAPEX target of Rs 8,000 crores was the third highest amongst power CPSEs for FY 2022-23. The year-over-year growth is 58% as compared to the previous fiscal year. In last six years, the company has experienced 65% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The hydro projects being implemented in India and abroad have registered expenditure jump of 30% from last financial year. Renewable projects of the company have witnessed massive surge of 548% in CAPEX as compared to FY 2021-22. Riding high on this achievement, company is now set to achieve the gigantic CAPEX target of Rs 10,000 crores for FY 2023-24.

SJVN has continued its exemplary performance in power generation and has achieved 9335 million units from all its power stations in FY 2022-23 surpassing previous year’s generation. Also, 1500 NJHPS has achieved its all-time high Plant Availability factor of 106.653% since commissioning.

Currently, SJVN has project portfolio of 46,879 MW with 74 projects in various stages of development and is marching ahead to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.