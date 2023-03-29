SJVN secures green financing worth Rs 915 cr from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, informed that SJVN has secured Rs 915 crore (15 billion Japanese Yen) green finance from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to fund its 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar & 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Projects.

Nand Lal Sharma further said that SJVN and JBIC virtually inked the 'Facility Agreement' under Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation (GREEN) programme. JBIC is co-financing this loan of Rs 915 crore along with Japanese private financial institutions. The objective of the debt is to finance the 90-MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh and 100-MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project in Gujarat having combined estimated cost of Rs 1,288.35 crore. While 60 percent of the debt arranged will be financed by JBIC itself, the balance will come from commercial banks of Japan viz MUFG Bank and San-in Godo Bank.

Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance), SJVN and Nao Kawakami, Director General, New Energy and Power Finance Department II, JBIC, virtually inked the ‘Facility Agreement’. On this occasion, Surendra Lal Sharma, CEO, SJVN Green Energy, Makoto Uchida, Managing Executive Officer of JBIC and other Senior officials from SJVN & JBIC were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma reiterated SJVN’s commitment to achieve 25 GW of generation capacity by 2030, more than half of which is bound to come from solar and wind resources. The two projects presently being financed by JBIC are scheduled to commission during current calendar year and will produce about 450 MU of electricity annually. He further emphasised upon more GREEN Financing of SJVN projects by JBIC fin near future.

SJVN, a leading power sector CPSE has a total project portfolio of 46,879 MW. Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of being 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040. This shared vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.