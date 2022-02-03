SJVN registers highest ever monthly generation in Jan 2022

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today informed that the Power Stations of SJVN have transcended all previous Power Generation records for month of January. The Power Stations have generated 290.47 MU in January 2022 exceeding the previous record of 277.63 MU achieved in January 2020. A growth of 10% has been registered in Power Generation in January 2022 compared to 265.69 MU in January 2021.

Sharma stated that in another major accomplishment, 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has surpassed its Design Energy of 6612 MU (90% dependable year) on 31st January 2022. This feat has been achieved with two months of financial year still to go. For current FY, SJVN’s Power Stations have already generated 8612 MU during initial ten months against total Design Energy of 8700 MU. During three quarters of the FY, Plant Availability Factor of NJHPS & RHPS is best ever with 108.013% & 107.944% respectively.

Sharma applauded the efforts of all SJVNites. “These achievements are the testimony to the technical expertise of our employees and Best-in-Class Operation & Maintenance practices adopted by our Operating Units. Despite of the impacts of global pandemic, our Power Stations have rose to the challenge and performed exceptionally well”

N.L Sharma further said that under the dynamic leadership of Visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi & continual guidance of Union Minister of Power R. K Singh, SJVN is soaring high and achieving new heights. Company has embarked on fast-paced journey of harnessing renewable energy. This is in consonance with the commitment of Government of India to achieve 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Presently SJVN has the portfolio of more than 16000 MW, with 2016.50 MW installed capacity and rest under various stages of development. This tremendous growth in the portfolio has enabled SJVN to revise and upgrade its Shared Vision. Now, the company is set out to achieve 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW installed capacity by year 2040.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:22 PM IST