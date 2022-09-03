SJVN plans to develop 5000 MW solar power projects in Punjab

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN met Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh today and expressed keen interest in developing 5000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.

Sharma proposed that SJVN will develop the 5000 MW renewable energy projects through Solar Projects, Canal Top Solar Projects and Floating Solar Projects across the State, by way of Joint Ventures formation, MoUs etc.

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister assured extending all possible support in development of Solar Projects. On this occasion, Sherry Kalsi, MLA Batala, A.K Singh, Director (Finance), S.L Sharma, CEO (SGEL) and senior officials of Punjab govt. and SJVN were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma made a comprehensive presentation and apprised that SJVN a Trans-national company has 42,000MW in its kitty, which includes a strong renewable portfolio. “SJVN has outlined a Roadmap for developing Renewable Energy in the State of Punjab due to exponential power demand as a result of various developmental activities. SJVN looks forward to be a Strategic Partner in this Growth Story of Punjab by harnessing of Green Energy,” said Sharma.

Nand Lal Sharma further informed that SJVN is already developing 100 MW Solar Power Project in Punjab and the PPA for the same was signed on 23.06.2022 with PSPCL. The Project is being developed at the cost of Rs 545 crores and will generate 245.28 MU in first year, while the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 5643.52 MU.

Recently the company has also signed an MOU with Government of Rajasthan for developing 10,000 MW solar projects & parks. SJVN is aggressively poised to contribute to the growth story of the Nation by marching ahead to meet its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040.