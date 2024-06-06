SJVN organizes many programs on the occasion of World Environment Day

Several programs were organized by SJVN at Corporate Headquarters Shimla on the occasion of World Environment Day. On this occasion, Executive Director of Human Resources Department, Chandra Shekhar Yadav was the chief guest in the program held on Wednesday. In his address, he said that "the importance of environment has been accepted in the Indian Vedic traditions since ancient times and our traditions have been emphasizing on environmental protection." He said that our ancestors were conscious of environmental balance and even in the religious texts, there is mention of the importance of the earth in the environment. And the tree has always been considered revered.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Chandra Shekhar Yadav also administered the oath of environmental awareness to everyone. This year the theme of World Environment Day 2024 focuses on “land restoration, resilience to desertification and drought”. In this series, SJVN organized various competitions at Government Senior Secondary School, Tutikandi and Government Senior Secondary School, Annadale, which included painting competition in two categories for students of class 6th to 8th and 9th to 10th, speech competition for the students of class 11th and 12th. Was involved.