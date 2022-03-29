SJVN organized SAUHARD 3.0 under My Social Responsibility

As a gesture of goodwill and undertaking an innovative Outreach Program, 3rd edition of Sauhard 3.0 was organized by SJVN at Corporate Head Quarters, Shimla today. Chairman & Managing Director SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma inaugurated the event by giving away the mementoes & items voluntarily donated by SJVN employees to the low-income outsourced workers deployed by various contractors in SJVN. As a out of box initiative of visionary Chairman & Managing Director SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma had initiated the innovative concept - My Social Responsibility (MSR) in the year 2019, with an objective of reaching out to the marginalized section of the society. Speaking today on the occasion, Sharma said “My Social Responsibility is our philanthropic endeavor to contribute in striking a balance between economic growth and the welfare of the vulnerable section of the society. It is our personal social responsibility to make efforts to provide amenities to people who are less privileged.”

Sh Sharma further said “Continuing the legacy, more than 372 mementoes were voluntarily donated by 204 SJVN employees. These mementoes were clubbed together and then distributed among 230 workers deployed by various contractors at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:04 PM IST