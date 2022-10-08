SJVN organises Workshop to ensure wellbeing of its employees

Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN inaugurated a Wellness Workshop organised for employees at the company’s headquarters in Shimla under Incredible SJVN @ 35 initiative. The workshop was conducted by Lalit Kapoor, Lifestyle and Wellness Coach. The workshop aimed at creating awareness on maintaining good health and tips were shared on adopting healthy lifestyle. The workshop was also attended by Prem Prakash, Chief Vigilance officer, S. Patnaik ED (HR), other senior officers of SJVN, along with other employees of SJVN.

Speaking on the occasion, Geeta Kapur outlined the importance of wellness and said Health and Wellness is not one single thing, it is a collection of practices, attitudes and ways of being in the world which help us, cultivate the best form of ourselves. She further said that, “he who has health has hope and he who has hope has everything”, hence we must maintain healthy lifestyle as it is the key to our existence.

“Finding and understanding the ways in which we can best take care of ourselves and then applying them, gives us the opportunity to improve our physical, cognitive, mental and emotional wellbeing,” said Kapur.

SJVN has been always on the forefront regarding the Health & Wellness of its Employees, various initiatives have been carried out and this initiative is amongst the series of efforts towards this. The wellness workshop was organised in collaboration with LMK Health. Lalit Kapoor, Lifestyle and wellness coach and President, LMK Health shared valuable tips on maintaining health and wellness so that the employees can perform duties in better way, not only at work but also in social and public life.