SJVN Organises Vigilance Awareness Program

SJVN is organizing a three-month awareness campaign from August 16th to November 15th, 2023, focusing on preventive vigilance measures regarding the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer (PIDPI) Resolution.

As part of this initiative, an awareness program was held today at SJVN Corporate Office in Shimla. Speaking on the occasion, Prem Prakash (IOFS) Chief Vigilance Officer, SJVN emphasized the vital role of citizens in eradicating corruption from public life. He further said that corruption has no place within an organization as it serves no purpose other than to benefit the corrupt individual. It is the responsibility of each and every employee to stand against corruption and work diligently to ensure the prosperity and integrity of their organization. On this occasion, S. Marasamy, Executive Director, C. S Yadav, Chief General Manager and Anil Goyal, Deputy CVO were also present.

The program featured presentations and a Role Play session aimed at educating employees and vendors associated with various departments of SJVN about PIDPI. Diwakar Sharma (HPF&AS), Deputy Controller in the Government of Himachal Pradesh, delivered a detailed and thought-provoking presentation on the subject, which was well-received by the audience. Additionally, SJVN employees conducted a Role Play session to provide information on PIDPI-related guidelines and how to file PIDPI complaints.

As part of this three-month awareness campaign, Nukkad Nataks will also be organized at The Mall/Ridge and Sanjauli Chowk in Shimla to raise awareness about PIDPI among the general public.

PIDPI Resolution of Govt. of India has authorized the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Ministries/Departments of the Government, as the designated authority to receive written complaint or disclosure on any allegation of corruption or misuse of office.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)