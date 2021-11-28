SJVN organises Vendor Development Meet for MSMEs

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN inaugurated a Vendor Development meet for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) at Chandigarh. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), A.K. Singh, Director (Finance) and Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical). On this occasion other senior officials from SJVN were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN in his inaugural address said that the Vendor Development Programs are aimed at building the capacity of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) and enhancing their participation in public procurement process. He further said that, SJVN has been organizing such meets to reinforce the contribution of MSMEs in the growth story of SJVN.

Sharma informed that, these programs emphasize SJVN’s commitment to nurture entrepreneurs and create a pool of vendors who can generate value for society as a whole. It is crucial to strengthen the MSMEs through Sustainable Vendor Development, more so in these challenging times of pandemic. This would not only go a long way in strengthening the “Make in India” initiative of Government of India, but also contribute to the economic growth of the Nation. He further said that the objective of the program is to create opportunities for MSMEs to develop as potential vendors for SJVN under the Public Procurement Policy.

To create more awareness among the MSMEs, a detailed presentation on SJVN & e-Procurement process in SJVN was made. In other presentations, registration process of bidders on the online portals was explained in detail. In the end an interactive session was conducted where vendor queries were addressed.

During the meet SJVN also facilitated the on-boarding of the Vendors on the NSIC, GeM, UDYAM & e-Procurement platforms. During the event presentations were also made by MSME Development Institute, Government e-Market Place (GeM), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), National SC/ST Hub (NSSH), M1xchange & Invoice Mart.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:06 PM IST