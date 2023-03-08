SJVN organises various programs to commemorate International Women’s Day

Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN presided over the function organized to celebrate International Women’s Day at Hotel Peter Hoff Shimla. While Lalita Sharma Chief Patron SJVN Ladies Club was Guest of Honour for the Event. A program “ENERGIZE” was organized for the women of SJVN. Around 150 women, including employees and members of SJVN Ladies Club, participated in the event. The theme for this year’s Women's Day Celebration is #EmbraceEquity.

On this Occasion Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) said that women are breaking traditional biases and achieving New Heights. She said that our social fabric still needs to go a long way in our fight against these biases. She further said that the objective of organizing such programs is to instil a spirit of equity amongst women. By organizing such events SJVN has been actively participating in the global mission to disseminate the message of gender equality for making the world a better society, with no gender bias.

Kapur further said that to Celebrate International Women’s Day various activities were organized to engage, inspire, motivate, celebrate achievements & empower women of SJVN.

In line with the directions of the Ministry of Power, Government of India SJVN organized various programs from March 1 to 8, 2023 to celebrate International Women’s Day. In this series mementoes were distributed amongst residents of Balika Ashram, Shimla by Kapur. In addition to this various talks, health camps and other competitions were organized for women of SJVN.