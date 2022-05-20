SJVN organises Swachhta Pakhwada

Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) administered Swachhta pledge to the employees at Corporate Head Quarters in the presence of A.K. Singh, Director (Finance) & Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical). To mark the commencement of the Pakhwada, the pledge was also administered at all the Project locations of SJVN.

In line with the directions from Ministry of Power, Government of India, SJVN is observing Swachhta Pakhwada from 16th-31st May 2022 at its Corporate Headquarter, Shimla and at all the Projects. On this occasion, S. Patnaik, Executive Director (HR), D. Dash, Executive Director (Finance) and senior officials were also present.

Geeta Kapur informed that to propagate the message of Swachhta, SJVN is conducting various activities such as distribution of sanitization materials in local communities, special drive to encourage eco-friendly material instead of plastics, tree plantation drives, installation of dustbins in public places and cleaning up of rivers situated nearby Projects area. During Pakhwada Special awareness campaign for promoting segregation of waste, vermicomposting, reuse of waste water for agriculture etc. will also be organized.

To make public aware of the importance of Swachhta, motivational speeches, competitions and awareness Programs will also be organized.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:03 PM IST