In continuation of various programs being organized by SJVN in schools and colleges located in Shimla on the occasion of Vigilance week-2021, SJVN at Shivalik Institute of Nursing College, Bhattakufar, Sanjauli, Shimla on the theme "Swatantra Bharat @75: Self-reliance with integrity" But speech competition was organized in English and Hindi.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 03:57 PM IST