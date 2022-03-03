SJVN organises motivational talk by Sonu Sharma

SJVN organised a Talk by India’s most sought-after Motivational Speaker Sonu Sharma, for all employees at Corporate Head Quarters, Shimla. This talk is an initiative of visionary Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma, which is amongst a series of activities to motivate and energize SJVN employees for achieving higher targets. The objective of these series is to inspire SJVNites in the task of Nation Building, by achieving the upgraded Shared Vision of making SJVN a 50000 MW company by 2040. The talk was live telecasted to all SJVN employees posted at different locations in India and Abroad viz. Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Nepal & Bhutan.

The Function was graced by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Direct and Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) along with other senior Officers of SJVN. Motivational Speaker, & Life Trainer Sonu Sharma conducted inspirational interactive session with SJVN employees to achieve their individual and organisational objectives. In his inspirational talk Sonu Sharma emphasized the significance of Belief Systems, Self-Motivation, Dedication and maintaining Work-Life Balance for achieving self-excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma said that the currently world is being driven by ideas, and only highly motivated and creative people will be able to survive this highly competitive environment. He recalled the growth story of SJVN from 1990s having portfolio of 1500 MW with some 3000 employees, which today has grown to almost 16800 MW with only around 1400 employees. Nand Lal Sharma stated, in last two years SJVN has been allotted various projects in India & abroad. Today SJVN has 2016.51 MW projects in generation and has more than 30 projects under various stages of development. He reiterated his belief in Team SJVN, which would achieve shared vision of becoming 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040.

Sharma further stated that for achieving this gigantic dream and towering vision, all SJVN employees must be ready for face challenges. He exhorted all the employees to be prepared for postings at difficult locations and put in their best efforts to achieve the shared vision of SJVN. He further emphasized that target of SJVN is to accelerate efforts in the right direction of achieving goals. He stated that Motivational Talks & other such initiatives would enable SJVN in attaining its Shared Vision.

Sonu Sharma is the founder of Dynamic India Group. An Author, Educator, Business Counsellor, Motivational Speaker & Productive Business Entrepreneur. He is one of the most sought after & youngest Speakers in India. His two decades of analysis and understanding within the Direct Sales Business has placed several organisations on a path of growth and fulfillment. More than a billion have watched him on Social Media and various other online platforms across 114 countries.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:18 PM IST