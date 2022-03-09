SJVN organises motivational talk by Mary Kom and Anju Bobby George on International Women’s Day

In order to propagate the message of “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, SJVN organized two motivational talks by renowned Indian women achievers Mary Kom, World Amateur Boxing Champion and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Ms Anju Bobby George, the famous Olympian Indian Athlete, at Shimla. The talks were organized for the company employees at Kufri, and at Chail, near Shimla on March 8.

Addressing the senior executives at Chail, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director said that women are breaking traditional biases and achieving New Heights. He further said that our social fabric still must go a long way in our fight against these biases. Sh. Sharma lauded the efforts of Mary Kom the World Boxing Champion, Smt. Geeta Kapur the first full time Director in the Board of Directors of SJVN in breaking these biases. During the event Sh. Sharma also felicitated the only woman driver in Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC), Seema Thakur. He further stated that efforts like that of Thakur are required for achieving gender equality in our society. He also presented a citation and cash reward of Rs. 25,000/- to Seema Thakur.

In her talk, Ms Mary Kom, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, in 2020, related the challenges she faced for coming up to the level of international boxing. Mary Kom is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times, the only female boxer to have won a Medal in each of the first seven World Championships, and the only boxer to win as many as eight World Championship medals.

Earlier, welcoming the Chief Guest Nand Lal Sharma, and Ms Mary Kom, Director (Personnel), SJVN, Geeta Kapur, said that the objective of organizing such motivational talks is to instil spirit of sportsmanship among all the employees of the company, especially the women employees. By organizing such talks SJVN has been actively participating in the global mission to disseminate the message of gender equality for making world a better society, with no gender bias.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:35 PM IST