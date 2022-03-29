SJVN organises Inter Central Power Sector Undertaking Kabaddi Competition

Under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board, Ministry of Power, Government of India, SJVN’s flagship 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) hosted the 21st Inter Central Power Sector Undertaking Kabaddi Competition. Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN chaired the closing ceremony of this competition and gave away the prizes to the winners. The ceremony was attended by Ravi Chand Negi, Project Head, NJHPS, Roshan Lal Negi Project Head, Luhri Hydro Electric Project and Manoj Kumar Project Head Rampur Hydro Power Station along with other senior officials from SJVN.

During the ceremony message of Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN Nand Lal Sharma was read out by Geeta Kapoor. In her address Kapur extended heartiest welcome to all the teams and their families visiting Devbhoomi, Himachal. She also congratulated the BBMB team for their stupendous victory & applauded the project authorities for successfully organizing this competition.

