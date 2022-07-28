SJVN organises Bijli Mahotsav under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat & Maharashtra

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is celebrating week-long Bijli Mahotsav under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 from 25th July to 30th July 2022. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN stated that SJVN is the Nodal Agency for 70 locations in all 35 districts in the States of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Besides, SJVN is also organising the Bijli Mahotsav in 18 locations in 9 districts of Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat.

On July 26, SJVN organised the aforesaid celebrations in total 15 locations across the country i.e., two locations of Himachal Pradesh, 10 locations of Punjab, one each location in Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Nand Lal Sharma CMD, SJVN stated that in series of these week-long celebrations, today in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN in association with HPSEBL and District Administration organised Bijli Mahotsav in two locations in Himachal Pradesh namely at Rekong Peo in Kinnaur and Sundernagar in Mandi.

Similarly, in Punjab, SJVN along with BEE, BBMB, PSPCL and Distt administration of Punjab organised Bijli Mahotsav in ten locations, namely at Amritsar, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Fazilka, Malerkotla, Moga, Tarn Taran.

The celebration in Amritsar was graced by Minister of Power (Punjab) Harbhajan Singh. In Mohali Tourism & Cultural Affairs Minister, Punjab Anmol Gagan Mann, graced the event as Chief Guest.

In Gujarat, SJVN alongwith Distt Administration of Patdi, Surendranagar organised the event and Minister Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Gujarat Kirit Singh Rana, presided over the occasion.

In Haryana, program was organised at Vill. Bhodwa Majiri, Panipat by SJVN along with Distt administration and in Maharashtra event was organised in Ahmednagar City by SJVN & Distt administration.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that the Bijli Mahotsav is being celebrated in all 773 districts of the country with two locations per district (1556 locations). This event dedicated to the people of India, is celebration of 75 years of the country’s past achievements and aspirations of future. The event is showcasing unprecedented growth in Power Sector over last eight years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To publicize the achievements of the Energy Sector, various cultural programs, nukkad nataks and screening of short films were also organized. Sharma informed that SJVN is making all efforts to ensure smooth and successful convening of this national campaign.

Nand Lal Sharma, stated that The Grand Finale of week-long Bijli Mahotsav will be celebrated at National Level on 30th July 2022 as Ujjawal Diwas with address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this event, beneficiaries of various schemes of Power Sector from ten identified districts will virtually interact with the Prime Minister.