SJVN organises Bijli Mahotsav under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is celebrating week-long Bijli Mahotsav under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 from 25th July to 30th July 2022.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that the Bijli Mahotsav is being celebrated in all 773 districts of the country with two locations per district (1556 locations). This event dedicated to the people of India, is celebration of 75 years of the country’s past achievements and aspirations of future. The event is showcasing unprecedented growth in Power Sector over last eight years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that SJVN is the Nodal Agency for 70 locations in all 35 districts in the States of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Besides, SJVN is also organising the Bijli Mahotsav in 18 locations in 9 districts in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat.

In series of these week long celebrations, today in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN organised Bijli Mahotsav in six locations in Himachal Pradesh namely at Kullu, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chalola (Una) & Poanta. The events were presided over by Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur in Kullu, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh in Mandi, Power Minister Sukh Ram Choudhary in Paonta, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar in Chalola (Una).

Similarly in Punjab, SJVN organised Bijli Mahotsav in three locations, namely at Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Ferozpur. The celebration in Ferozpur was graced by Minister of Power (Punjab) Shri Harbhajan Singh. To publicize the achievements of the Energy Sector, various cultural programs, nukkad nataks and screening of short films were also organized. Sharma informed that SJVN is making all efforts to ensure smooth and successful convening of this national campaign.

Nand Lal Sharma, stated that The Grand Finale of week-long Bijli Mahotsav will be celebrated at National Level on 30th July 2022 as Ujjawal Diwas with address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this event, beneficiaries of various schemes of Power Sector from ten identified districts will virtually interact with the Prime Minister.