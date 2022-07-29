SJVN organises Bijli Mahotsav at 21 locations across the country

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD SJVN informed that on July 28, SJVN assisted in organising total 21 Bijli Mahotsav under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 across the country. These celebrations were organised in four locations of Himachal Pradesh, nine locations of Punjab, six locations in Haryana, one each location in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Nand Lal Sharma CMD, SJVN stated that these celebrations are amongst series of week-long events being organised from 25th July to 30th July 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Power, and Govt. of India Which are being organised across the country.

Today SJVN in association with HPSEBL and District Administration organised Bijli Mahotsav in four locations in Himachal Pradesh namely at Bhoranj, Palampur, Sunni in Shimla, Una.

Similarly, in Punjab, SJVN along with BEE, BBMB, PSPCL and Distt administration of Punjab organised Bijli Mahotsav in nine locations, namely at Mullanpur in Mohali, Dhuri in Sangrur, Barnala City, Fatehgarh Sahib City, Batala in Gurudaspur, Jalandhar City, Raikot in Ludhiana, Mulki in Ferozepur and Jhunia in Mansa.

The celebration in Mullanpur, Mohali was graced by Minister of Power, Punjab, Harbhajan Singh. In Dhuri, Sangrur Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema graced the event as Chief Guest. In Barnala, City sports & Youth Welfare Minister, Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer presided over the function.

In Bihar Kiratpura, Buxar SJVN along with Distt Administration of Buxar organised the event and in Maharashtra event was organized in Shirdi, Ahmednagar by SJVN & Distt administration.

In Haryana, program was organised at six locations by SJVN along with Distt administration namely Narayangarh in Ambala, Ambala City, Kaithal City, Kachhwa in Karnal, Pinjore in Panchkula, Bilsapur in Yumunanager. In Ambala City and in

Karnal City the program was graced by Women and Child Development Minister, Haryana, Kamlesh Dhanda, Education Minister, Haryana, Kanwar Pal Gujjar presided over the program in Bilsapur, Yumunanager.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN stated that till date SJVN has assisted in organising 64 Bijli Mahotsav across the Country, with fifteen locations in Himachal, thirty-four in Punjab, nine in Haryana, two in Bihar, two in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.

The event is showcasing unprecedented growth in Power Sector over last eight years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To publicize the successes of the Energy Sector, various educational & cultural programs, nukkad nataks and screening of short films were also organized.

Sharma further apprised, that this week-long campaign, would conclude with Grand Finale scheduled on 30th July 2022, which will be organised on virtual mode with PM, in 100 locations across the country.

Out of these 100 identified locations, where address of the PM will be Live broadcasted, SJVN shall assist in organising the Grand Finale in 7 locations namely Panchkula, Karnal & Panipat in Haryana, Jalandhar in Punjab and Shimla & Chamba in Himachal. Besides, the Grand Finale event where Prime Minister shall be interacting with the beneficiaries of the Central Govt. Schemes shall be held in Thunag, Distt. Mandi in Live interaction mode.

Sharma stated that SJVN is making all efforts for ensuring smooth and successful convening of this week-long National Drive.