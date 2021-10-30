SJVN organises a talk on Vigilance Awareness & PIDPI

SJVN is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 26th October to 1st November 2021. This year, the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is ‘Independent India @ 75 Self Reliance with Integrity’. In the series of programs, SJVN on October 27, organized a talk on Vigilance Awareness & Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer (PIDPI) Resolution. Romesh Kapoor Executive Director, SJVN was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In his speech Kapoor emphasized the role of every citizen in eradication of corruption from public life and urged everyone to come forward for making India Corruption Free by doing their bit. He further said that a corruption Free Self-Reliant India is what we are aspiring for our coming generations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:23 PM IST